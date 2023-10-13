 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Friday schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

  
Published October 13, 2023 05:00 AM

The Xfinity Series teams practice and qualify Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as they prepare for Saturday afternoon’s race (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

The Cup teams are also at the track on Friday. They have garage hours and inspection as they prepare for Saturday’s practice and qualifying sessions.

The Xfinity Series has competed at Las Vegas 32 times. Josh Berry has won the last two fall races at the 1.5-mile track. Ty Gibbs and Austin Hill split the last two spring races. Hill and Berry are the only previous winners in the lineup.

The race weekend marks the start of the Round of 8 of the playoffs for both the Cup and Xfinity teams.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and no chance of rain. High of 77 degrees at the start of Xfinity qualifying.

Friday, Oct. 13

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 2 – 9 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 5 – 10 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 7:05 – 7:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice (USA, NBC Sports App)
  • 7:35 – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (USA, NBC Sports App)