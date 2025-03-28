NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_25758185.jpg
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Sweet 16 schedule
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Arkansas at Texas Tech
Texas Tech rallies from 16 points down to beat Arkansas 85-83 in first OT game in March Madness
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
UCLA players send well wishes to rival JuJu Watkins while preparing for Ole Miss in March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_fspar_efimova_250327.jpg
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USATSI_25758185.jpg
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Sweet 16 schedule
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Arkansas at Texas Tech
Texas Tech rallies from 16 points down to beat Arkansas 85-83 in first OT game in March Madness
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
UCLA players send well wishes to rival JuJu Watkins while preparing for Ole Miss in March Madness

Top Clips

nbc_fspar_efimova_250327.jpg
Efimova/Mitrofanov get standing ovation after free
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

  
Published March 28, 2025 06:00 AM

The Truck and Xfinity Series will be in action Friday at Martinsville Speedway as the first short track of the 2025 season opens for business.

The trucks will practice, qualify and race on the 0.526-mile oval with the green flag falling around 7:30 p.m. ET.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series will practice and qualify for Saturday’s race.

This is the first of two annual NASCAR tripleheader event weekends at Martinsville Speedway.

Last year, there were twin sweeps at Martinsville in the Xfinity and Truck Series. Aric Almirola won both Xfinity races, and Christian Eckes triumphed in both Truck events. There will be a new winner in the Truck race at Martinsville as Eckes has moved up to Xfinity this season and is absent from the truck entry list.

Martinsville Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 28

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
  • 3:10 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 4:30 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 5:35 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105.2 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 50, Stage 2 at Lap 100; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees and winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 66 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.