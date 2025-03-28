NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

The Truck and Xfinity Series will be in action Friday at Martinsville Speedway as the first short track of the 2025 season opens for business.

The trucks will practice, qualify and race on the 0.526-mile oval with the green flag falling around 7:30 p.m. ET.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET, the Xfinity Series will practice and qualify for Saturday’s race.

This is the first of two annual NASCAR tripleheader event weekends at Martinsville Speedway.

Last year, there were twin sweeps at Martinsville in the Xfinity and Truck Series. Aric Almirola won both Xfinity races, and Christian Eckes triumphed in both Truck events. There will be a new winner in the Truck race at Martinsville as Eckes has moved up to Xfinity this season and is absent from the truck entry list.

Martinsville Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, March 28

Garage open



9 a.m. - 11:45 p.m. — Truck Series

11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

3:10 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

4:30 - 5:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

5:35 - 6:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105.2 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 50, Stage 2 at Lap 100; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 degrees and winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. It’s expected to be 66 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the start of the truck race.