NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

The Craftsman Truck Series will practice, qualify and race Friday at Martinsville Speedway, setting its Championship 4 field.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval winner Corey Heim, who leads the series with 10 victories, is the only driver to have locked into racing for the title in the Oct. 31 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Three more championship-eligible berths will be determined Friday evening over 200 laps at Martinsville with at least two slots being awarded through the points standings.

Another spot in the title race could be clinched by a playoff driver (aside from Heim) who wins on the 0.526-mile oval. If Heim or a non-playoff driver wins at Martinsville, the rest of the Championship 4 field will be set entirely through the points standings.

Here are the points standings for the seven playoff drivers trying to advance to Phoenix: Rajah Caruth 3,096, Tyler Ankrum 3,090, Kaden Honeycutt 3,087, Ty Majeski 3,082, Layne Riggs 3,081, Daniel Hemric 3,055 and Grant Enfinger 3,047.

The garage also will open at noon Friday for the Xfinity Series, which will practice, qualify and race Saturday at Martinsville.

Martinsville Speedway Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 24

Garage open

Noon - 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series

9 a.m. - 12 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)

3:10 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)

6 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105.2 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 50, Stage 2 at Lap 100; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Mainly sunny with a high of 63 degrees and a 3% chance of rain with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 58 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

