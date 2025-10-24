 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Florida at Connecticut
Report: Jose Fernandez to be named Dallas Wings coach
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
Austin Cook goes from alternate to co-leader after Day 1 of PGA Tour’s Utah Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_soc_uswntporhlsv2_251023.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2025 season
NCAA Womens Basketball: South Florida at Connecticut
Report: Jose Fernandez to be named Dallas Wings coach
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd1_251023.jpg
Austin Cook goes from alternate to co-leader after Day 1 of PGA Tour’s Utah Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvsgsw_251023.jpg
HLs: Curry carries Warriors to second straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsind_251023.jpg
HLs: SGA fires in 55 points, Thunder win in 2OT
nbc_soc_uswntporhlsv2_251023.jpg
Highlights: USWNT v. Portugal (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Friday schedule at Martinsville Speedway

  
Published October 24, 2025 06:00 AM

The Craftsman Truck Series will practice, qualify and race Friday at Martinsville Speedway, setting its Championship 4 field.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval winner Corey Heim, who leads the series with 10 victories, is the only driver to have locked into racing for the title in the Oct. 31 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Three more championship-eligible berths will be determined Friday evening over 200 laps at Martinsville with at least two slots being awarded through the points standings.

AUTO: SEP 06 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup drivers ahead of Martinsville Round of 8 finale
Chase Elliott and William Byron are below the cutline entering Sunday’s playoff race at Martinsville on NBC and Peacock.

Another spot in the title race could be clinched by a playoff driver (aside from Heim) who wins on the 0.526-mile oval. If Heim or a non-playoff driver wins at Martinsville, the rest of the Championship 4 field will be set entirely through the points standings.

Here are the points standings for the seven playoff drivers trying to advance to Phoenix: Rajah Caruth 3,096, Tyler Ankrum 3,090, Kaden Honeycutt 3,087, Ty Majeski 3,082, Layne Riggs 3,081, Daniel Hemric 3,055 and Grant Enfinger 3,047.

The garage also will open at noon Friday for the Xfinity Series, which will practice, qualify and race Saturday at Martinsville.

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
Martinsville playoff weekend schedule, TV, weather info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck
NASCAR’s top three national series will set the fields for their championship finales.

Martinsville Speedway Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 24

Garage open

  • Noon - 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 9 a.m. - 12 a.m. — Truck Series

Track activity

  • 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
  • 3:10 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 6 p.m. — Truck race (200 laps, 105.2 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 50, Stage 2 at Lap 100; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Mainly sunny with a high of 63 degrees and a 3% chance of rain with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 58 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.