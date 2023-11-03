NASCAR Friday schedule at Phoenix

The Truck Series teams qualify and race Friday at Phoenix Raceway. The Xfinity and Cup teams practice before Saturday’s qualifying sessions.

The ARCA Menards Series West teams are also in action Friday at Phoenix. They will take part in the championship race. Truck Series regular Dean Thompson will be in the ARCA West lineup as he pulls double duty on Friday.

Regular-season champion Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger are the drivers in the Truck Series Championship 4. Rhodes last won the championship in 2021. Heim, Hocevar and Enfinger all seek their first.

Friday marks the 33rd Truck Series race at Phoenix. Mike Skinner swept the first two Truck races at Phoenix while winning the inaugural series championship in 1995. Zane Smith won last season’s race at Phoenix to clinch his first championship.

The race weekend is the final one of the NASCAR season. The Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series West, Xfinity Series and Cup Series will crown champions.

Phoenix Raceway

Weather

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees and no chance of rain. A high of 76 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck Series championship race.

Friday, Nov. 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

12 p.m. — Truck Series

12 p.m. — ARCA West

3 – 10 p.m. — Xfinity Series

3 – 11:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity