NASCAR Friday schedule at Richmond Raceway

  
Published August 15, 2025 06:00 AM

Stock cars and trucks will be turning laps for roughly 10 consecutive hours Friday at Richmond Raceway.

The Craftsman Truck Series will open the action at 2:05 p.m. ET with a 55-minute practice immediately followed by qualifying for a 250-lap race at 7:30 p.m. Ty Majeski is the defending winner of the race.

The Cup Series will practice and qualify from 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET, setting the field for Saturday night’s 400-lap race. Denny Hamlin, a native of nearby Chesterfield, Virginia, won the Cup pole last August at Richmond Raceway.

Richmond Raceway Friday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 15

Garage open

  • 9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
  • 3:10 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 4:30 — 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps, 187.5 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 70, Stage 2 at Lap 140; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees and light winds. Chance of rain 21%. It’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 16% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.