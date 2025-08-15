NASCAR Friday schedule at Richmond Raceway
Stock cars and trucks will be turning laps for roughly 10 consecutive hours Friday at Richmond Raceway.
The Craftsman Truck Series will open the action at 2:05 p.m. ET with a 55-minute practice immediately followed by qualifying for a 250-lap race at 7:30 p.m. Ty Majeski is the defending winner of the race.
The Cup Series will practice and qualify from 4:30-6:30 p.m. ET, setting the field for Saturday night’s 400-lap race. Denny Hamlin, a native of nearby Chesterfield, Virginia, won the Cup pole last August at Richmond Raceway.
Richmond Raceway Friday schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, Aug. 15
Garage open
- 9 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. — Truck Series
- 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 2:05 - 3 p.m. — Truck practice (FS2)
- 3:10 - 4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
- 4:30 — 5:30 p.m. — Cup practice (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 5:40 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps, 187.5 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 70, Stage 2 at Lap 140; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Weather
Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 89 degrees and light winds. Chance of rain 21%. It’s expected to be 83 degrees with a 16% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.