NASCAR issues L2 penalty to Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing

Published August 29, 2023 05:18 PM

Ty Majeski’s Craftsman Truck championship hopes potentially took a hit Tuesday after NASCAR penalized him and his team 75 points and five playoff points each for an infraction discovered last weekend at Milwaukee.

NASCAR penalized Majeski and ThorSport Racing in regard to Sections 14.16.A, 14.16.1.A and C of the Truck Rule Book that govern rules applying to wheel assembly.

Along with the driver point penalties to Majeski and ThorSport Racing, crew chief Joe Shear Jr. was fined $25,000 fine and suspended four races. He will be eligible to return for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

ThorSport Racing declined to comment in response to a request from NBC Sports.

The team was penalized during pre-race inspection Sunday at Milwaukee Mile. Officials confiscated the right-rear tire from Majeski’s No. 98 Ford F-150. ThorSport Racing was not able to obtain a replacement.

As part of the penalty, Majeski had to start the playoff race from the rear of the field. He also served a pass-through penalty on the opening lap. Shear was ejected from the event. Majeski finished the race seventh.

Majeski has a secure spot in the second round of the playoffs. He won the opener at Indianapolis Raceway Park. Grant Enfinger joined Majeski in the second round with his win at Milwaukee Mile.

The weekly report also included an L1-level penalty for the No. 51 team of Kyle Busch Motorsports for violation of triangular filler panel rules. Matt Mills and the team have both been docked 10 points.