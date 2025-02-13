Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr. locked into the Daytona 500; Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s car still waiting

There will be no agonizing wait for Jimmie Johnson to make the Daytona 500 this year.

A year after a white-knuckle trip into the field through a harrowing qualifying race, the seven-time Cup Series champion had an easier time in qualifying Wednesday night for the 67th edition of the Great American Race.

With two guaranteed spots available on speed, Johnson claimed one by turning a 180.785 mph lap in the No. 84 Toyota of the Legacy Motor Club team that he co-owns.

“After what I went through last year, I’m so thrilled,” Johnson, whose car has a sponsor deal with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, told FS1. “Oh my gosh. Very, very proud of everybody at Legacy Motor Club and the effort they put into this car. The evolution wev’e been on from ’24 to now. I’m so very excited. Shaq, we’re in the big show, buddy. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Johnson is one of nine drivers in “open” cars that are competing for the final four spots in the 40-car field. There are 36 spots guaranteed to chartered cars.

“What I went through last year was so frightening and I’m glad I don’t have to go through it again. I certainly respect this process and don’t envy the guys that have to race their way in. It’s so tough. I’m very happy with my Toyota. I’m very happy with everybody at Legacy Motor Club. We’ve got three cars here that are all quite fast. It’s a big improvement from last year.”

Also locking into the field was 2017 Cup champion Martin Truex Jr., who is racing the No. 56 Toyota for TRICON Garage after stepping back from racing full time in 2025. He turned the fastest lap of the open cars at 181.302 mph, ensuring TRICON’s Cup debut.

Martin Truex Jr. is seeking his first win in the Daytona 500

The final two spots will be determined in two 60-lap qualifying races Thursday night with one open car making the field from each race.

“Definitely a big relief,” Truex, who has been reuinted with crew chief Cole Pearn, told FS1. “You never know what can happen in the Duels. They get crazy. Something on pit road gets you in trouble or whatever.

“Great job by all the guys. They worked their butts off on this car, and they were sweating all afternoon. Luckliy we were able to put a good lap in. All the guys at Tricon, also JGR and Toyota. It’s a big deal for them. Both cars locked in are Toyotas so big night for them and hopefully we can have some fun the rest of the week.”

Among the seven drivers still needing to make the field is Justin Allgaier in the No. 40 Chevrolet of JRM Motorsports. The 2024 Xfinity Series champion is trying to make the Cup Series debut for the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller.

Allgaier still could make the field on speed if Truex or Johnson have the highest-finishing open car in either of the qualifying races Thursday. Corey LaJoie also could make the field on speed in this scenario.

Other drivers trying to make the field Thursday: Chandler Smith, Anthony Alfredo, BJ McLeod, JJ Yeley and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Because of a new NASCAR exemption, Castroneves is guaranteed to make the field even if he secure a starting spot Thursday in the qualifying races. In that instance, the field would be expanded to a 41st car.