Top News

Kadarius Toney
2023 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Preview
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
Cincinnati Reds v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 3: Orioles, Marlins, Twins
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Matteo-Berrettini
Berrettini is staying off social media ahead of Wimbledon to avoid positive words

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trackhousecele_230702.jpg
Van Gisbergen, Trackhouse celebrate Chicago win
nbc_nas_creditonechi_230702.jpg
SVG win opens NASCAR to new possibilities
nbc_nas_marksgrubbint_230702.jpg
Marks, Grubb celebrate van Gisbergen’s win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

  
Published May 27, 2023 03:00 AM

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A 300-mile Xfinity race is scheduled at 1 p.m. Cup drivers are scheduled to practice at 7 p.m. and qualify for Sunday’s 600-mile marathon at 7:45 p.m.

Weather could impact track activity Saturday. Periods of rain are expected in the afternoon and evening.

A look at Saturday’s schedule:

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Weekend weather

Saturday : Rain is in the forecast. The forecast calls for a high of 59 degrees and an 87% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race. There is a 91% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying at night.

Saturday, May 27

(All times Eastern)

Garage open


  • 9 a.m. -- Xfinity Series

  • 1 - 9 p.m. -- Cup Series

Track activity


  • 12 p.m. -- Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

  • 7 - 7:45 p.m. -- Cup practice (FS1)

  • 7:45 - 9 p.m. -- Cup qualifying (FS1)