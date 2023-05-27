NASCAR Saturday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Published May 27, 2023 03:00 AM
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
A 300-mile Xfinity race is scheduled at 1 p.m. Cup drivers are scheduled to practice at 7 p.m. and qualify for Sunday’s 600-mile marathon at 7:45 p.m.
Weather could impact track activity Saturday. Periods of rain are expected in the afternoon and evening.
A look at Saturday’s schedule:
Charlotte Motor Speedway
Weekend weather
Saturday : Rain is in the forecast. The forecast calls for a high of 59 degrees and an 87% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race. There is a 91% chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying at night.
Saturday, May 27
(All times Eastern)
Garage open
- 9 a.m. -- Xfinity Series
- 1 - 9 p.m. -- Cup Series
Track activity
- 12 p.m. -- Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 7 - 7:45 p.m. -- Cup practice (FS1)
- 7:45 - 9 p.m. -- Cup qualifying (FS1)