NASCAR Saturday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Published March 22, 2025 06:00 AM
NASCAR’s Xfinity and Cup Series will be on track for most of Saturday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Xfinity practice will begin at 10:35 a.m. and be immediately followed by qualifying for the 200-lap race at 4 p.m. Austin Hill is the defending winner of the most recent Xfinity race at Homestead last Oct. 26.
Cup practice will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET and lead into qualifying at 2:10 p.m. to set the field for Sunday’s 400-lap race.
Homestead-Miami Speedway schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Saturday, March 22
Garage open
- 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series
- 9 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity
- 10:35 - 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity practice (CW app)
- 11:40 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW app)
- 1:05 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)
- 2:10 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
- 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 300 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Weather
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 81 degrees and light winds. It’s expected to be 79 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.