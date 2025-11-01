 Skip navigation
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway

  
Published November 1, 2025 06:00 AM

It’s Championship 4 qualifying day for the Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway, where the Xfinity Series champion also will be crowned Saturday night.

The action will begin on the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona, with the ARCA West Series’ 100-lap season finale at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Phoenix Raceway Saturday schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Saturday, Nov. 1

Garage open

  • 10:30 - 2 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards West Series
  • 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 1:30 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 100 miles)
  • 3:30 - 4:25 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 5 - 6 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 200 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 88 degrees with light and variable winds and a 0% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 75 with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race and 86 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.