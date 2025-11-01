NASCAR Saturday schedule at Phoenix Raceway
It’s Championship 4 qualifying day for the Cup Series at Phoenix Raceway, where the Xfinity Series champion also will be crowned Saturday night.
The action will begin on the 1-mile oval in Avondale, Arizona, with the ARCA West Series’ 100-lap season finale at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The starting lineup for Sunday’s 312-lap season finale in the Cup Series will be set by a session starting at 5 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Chase Briscoe and William Byron are competing for the Cup title this weekend.
Qualifying in the Xfinity Series will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET for the 200-lap race that will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The Xfinity Championship 4 are Connor Zilisch (who has a series-best 10 wins), Justin Allgaier, Jesse Love and Carson Kvapil.
Phoenix Raceway Saturday schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Saturday, Nov. 1
Garage open
- 10:30 - 2 a.m. — Xfinity Series
- 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards West Series
- 11 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — Cup Series
Track activity
- 1:30 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 100 miles)
- 3:30 - 4:25 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
- 5 - 6 p.m. — Cup qualifying (truTV, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
- 7:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps, 200 miles; Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 90; CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Weather
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 88 degrees with light and variable winds and a 0% chance of rain. It’s expected to be 75 with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race and 86 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.