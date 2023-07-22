NASCAR schedule for Saturday at Pocono

Saturday will feature all three national NASCAR series in action at Pocono.

Craftsman Truck Series and Xfinity teams will race at the 2.5-mile track. Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race.

The Saturday schedule will see Ty Dillon (Xfinity), Daniel Suarez (Xfinity), Chase Elliott (Xfinity), Kyle Busch (Truck), Ross Chastain (Truck) and Christopher Bell (Truck) splitting time between the Cup Series and one of the two lower series. Parker Kligerman and Kaz Grala will start both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series races.

Pocono Weekend Schedule

Saturday, July 22

Weather

Saturday : Partly cloudy with a high of 74 degrees and an 11% chance of rain. Forecast for the start of the Truck Series race calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 70 degrees.

Forecast for the start of the Xfinity race calls for mostly sunny skies, a high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain. The forecast remains clear for the rest of Saturday.

(All times Eastern)

Garage open



9 a.m. — Truck Series

9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Cup Series

2:30 — Xfinity Series

Track activity



12 p.m. — Truck Series race (60 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

2:35 - 3:20 p.m. — Cup practice (streaming on NBC Sports App)

3:20 - 4:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network)

5:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (90 laps, 225 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)