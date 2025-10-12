NASCAR talks to Cup crew chiefs about discussing points with drivers during race

LAS VEGAS — Brad Moran, NASCAR’s managing director of the Cup Series, gave crew chiefs a “reminder” Saturday of what teams are allowed to tell drivers in regards to their points status during a race.

“You can say anything that helps your driver in their position and that’s it,” Moran told NBC Sports after meeting with Cup crew chiefs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “They all know better than to say things that don’t involve their driver getting the best finish they can possibly get. It’s as simple as that.”

Some NASCAR drivers say having a more complete picture of the points during a race is helpful for them.

“I would like to know if I’m in a vulnerable spot (and) that the person behind me is emboldened to make a bold move,” Denny Hamlin said.

Said Ryan Blaney: “Mainly if I do ask, ‘Hey, give me an update on this stuff’ (it’s) just to see who is desperate. It’s not going to change the way I race on the offensive, but it might give me an idea of this guy might be willing to do something over the top because he’s in this mode.”

Said Kyle Larson: “I just like to know what’s going on. It allows me to plan my race out, strategize how I’m going to run and work to get the best possible finish for me. But yeah, I mean there’s been a lot of talk and a lot of drama around it the last few years with team, I don’t even know if orders is the right word … I see how it’s a little sticky. I don’t know how you police it quite fully. There were could be good intent or no intent or bad intent, whatever, you don’t know how it’s interpreted.”

Moran made clear Saturday how NASCAR views radio chatter about points.

“The crew chiefs understand they’re in charge of everything that happens, from the time we throw the green flag to the checkered flag, so they understand what we’re saying,” Moran said.

Moran stressed he didn’t issue a warning but a reminder.

“The warnings have been sent, the penalties have been sent,” Moran told NBC Sports. “The line has been drawn. We’ve reacted in the past, so it’s kind of all out there. And these guys, they’re switched on. They know that, so it’s more just a friendly reminder not to mess this up. We’ve got sponsors, fans and the sport and we expect everything to go according to plan.”

NASCAR warned two teams during last weekend’s Xfinity race at the Charlotte Roval about giving their drivers updates on the points situation in the cutoff race. The following day, Hamlin was frustrated that his team didn’t inform him that Ross Chastain was below the cutline after he passed him, leading to Chastain making a desperate attempt to get by that spun both.

NASCAR has become more sensitive about such information on the radio after last year’s Martinsville playoff race saw some questionable action by some drivers to help those with the same manufacturer to attempt to advance to the championship race. NASCAR responded by issuing $600,000 in fines and suspending nine people from three different teams and docking drivers and teams points.

Moran mentioned that Martinsville race when talking to the crew chiefs Saturday.

“These guys have been in this industry a long time and they understand where we draw a line,” Moran said. “I reminded them to go back to Martinsville where the line was drawn.

“It cost organizations hundreds of thousands of dollars. Competition directors were suspended. Crew chiefs were suspended. Spotters were suspended. Driver points. Owner points. So we drew the line. We drew it last year at Martinsville with multiple teams. We drew it a couple of years prior to that at the Roval. So the line was drawn and really had no questions. They all understand.”

