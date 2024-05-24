 Skip navigation
Top News

Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks fantasy basketball season recap
nbc_nas_allstarracereview_240520.jpg
Friday 5: Physical confrontations escalating in NASCAR
Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers - Game Two
The LA Kings won’t change their defense-first philosophy with new coach Jim Hiller in charge

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerhls_240523.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler struggles in Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_finauputting_240523.jpg
Wagner explains Finau’s putting tweaks
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerdeskreacs_240523.jpg
Scheffler’s 2-over Schwab Round 1 ‘just a bad day’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NASCAR Truck, Xfinity Friday schedule at Charlotte

  
Published May 24, 2024 05:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series are on track during a busy Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Craftsman Truck Series teams will practice, qualify and race. Xfinity Series teams will practice and qualify ahead of Saturday afternoon’s race. ARCA Menards Series teams are also at Charlotte Friday for practice, qualifying and a 100-lap race.

Ben Rhodes is the defending winner of the Charlotte Truck race. Rhodes is ninth in the Truck standings as he seeks his first win of the season.

Kyle Busch Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
NASCAR fines Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for fight, suspends three other people
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is fined $75,000 and his father is indefinitely suspended. Kyle Busch is not penalized.

Cup drivers entered in the Xfinity race this weekend are Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch and Noah Gragson.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain in the evening. A high of 78 degrees and a 34% chance of rain around the start of the Truck race.

Friday, May 24

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7 a.m. — ARCA Menards Series
  • 8:30 a.m. — Craftsman Truck Series
  • 10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series
Kyle Larson, of team Arrow McClaren/Rick Hendrick, (17) seen...
Could Kyle Larson be pulled from Indy 500 early? Or could he miss start of Coke 600?
Rick Hendrick and others could be mulling those questions depending on the weather Sunday and how Kyle Larson is running in the Indianapolis 500.

Track activity

  • 11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — ARCA practice (No TV)
  • 12:40 - 1 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (No TV)
  • 1:35 - 1:55 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 2:05 – 3 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 3:35 - 3:55 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)
  • 4:05 - 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 6 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 150 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network)
  • 8:30 p.m. — Truck Series race (134 laps, 201 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)