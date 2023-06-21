 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
nbc_indycar_midohioqhl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio
nbc_indycar_huertaint_230701.jpg
Herta on pole for IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Noah Gragson is cleared to race at Nashville

  
Published June 21, 2023 04:04 PM
NASCAR drivers detail prep for Chicago Street Race
June 15, 2023 01:44 PM
Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, Michael McDowell and Daniel Suarez are excited about the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race, but aware of the unique challenges a street race provides.

Noah Gragson has been medically cleared to return to racing and will be back in the No. 42 car for Legacy Motor Club, the team announced Wednesday.

Gragson suffered concussion-like symptoms after a crash June 4 at World Wide Technology Raceway. He sat out the June 11 race at Sonoma.

Gragson enters Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET, NBC) 33rd in points. His best finish this season is 12th at Atlanta. The team stated that NASCAR has granted Gragson a waiver for playoff eligibility.