Noah Gragson is cleared to race at Nashville

Noah Gragson has been medically cleared to return to racing and will be back in the No. 42 car for Legacy Motor Club, the team announced Wednesday.

Gragson suffered concussion-like symptoms after a crash June 4 at World Wide Technology Raceway. He sat out the June 11 race at Sonoma.

Gragson enters Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway (7 p.m. ET, NBC) 33rd in points. His best finish this season is 12th at Atlanta. The team stated that NASCAR has granted Gragson a waiver for playoff eligibility.