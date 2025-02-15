 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 11 Michigan State at Illinois Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
No. 11 Michigan State at Illinois Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race

  
Published February 14, 2025 10:22 PM

NBC Sports broadcaster Parker Kligerman took the lead on the backstretch of the final lap to win Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Kligerman, who is running a part-time Truck schedule with Henderson Motorsports, collected his fourth career series win. It is his first victory since July 2022 when he won at Mid-Ohio.

Kligerman called Friday night’s win the biggest of his career.

“God, I love this place,” he said on the FS1 broadcast. “I love racing. I love winning.

“I’m ready for the next chapter of my life, but this one means a lot.”

Corey Heim finished second. Eighteen-year-old Gio Ruggiero, making his first series start, placed third.

“Nothing short of crazy there the last 20 laps,” Heim told FS1. “Honestly, pretty impressed with everyone that we kept it straight for as long as we did. They piled it up a little bit on the last lap. Compared to last year, it was such a big upgrade as far as the quality of racing.”

Norm Benning, who is 73 years old, finished 17th to becomes the oldest driver to finish on the lead lap in NASCAR history.