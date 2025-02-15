Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race

NBC Sports broadcaster Parker Kligerman took the lead on the backstretch of the final lap to win Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

Kligerman, who is running a part-time Truck schedule with Henderson Motorsports, collected his fourth career series win. It is his first victory since July 2022 when he won at Mid-Ohio.

Kligerman called Friday night’s win the biggest of his career.

“God, I love this place,” he said on the FS1 broadcast. “I love racing. I love winning.

“I’m ready for the next chapter of my life, but this one means a lot.”

“BIGGEST WIN OF MY ENTIRE LIFE.”



Parker Kligerman gets it done at Daytona.



🎥 : @NASCAR_Trucks pic.twitter.com/dmXapYQRxX — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 15, 2025

Corey Heim finished second. Eighteen-year-old Gio Ruggiero, making his first series start, placed third.

“Nothing short of crazy there the last 20 laps,” Heim told FS1. “Honestly, pretty impressed with everyone that we kept it straight for as long as we did. They piled it up a little bit on the last lap. Compared to last year, it was such a big upgrade as far as the quality of racing.”

Norm Benning, who is 73 years old, finished 17th to becomes the oldest driver to finish on the lead lap in NASCAR history.

