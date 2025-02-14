 Skip navigation
Pitbull no longer an owner in Trackhouse Racing

  
Published February 14, 2025 05:29 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — International recording star Pitbull, who is scheduled to perform before Sunday’s Daytona 500, announced Friday on social media that he no longer is an owner in Trackhouse Racing.

Pitbull, whose real is Armando Christian Perez, was announced as a co-owner of the team Jan. 15, 2021.

He attended select races, gave the command to start the 2021 Daytona 500 and performed a concert before the inaugural Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022. He was scheduled to perform last year’s Daytona 500 but when rain moved the race to Monday, he could not return but stated he would perform before this year’s race.

Pitbull stated Friday on social media: “Ending partnership with Trackhouse Racing. Over the past five years, we’ve made history by introducing NASCAR to a whole new audience and falling in love with NASCAR fans at the same time. We have made the decision to terminate the partnership with Trackhouse Racing, effective immediately.”

Trackhouse owner Justin Marks stated on social media: “This is a great business story. Armando came in when we had no certainty of any material success and took a chance to help build a brand. Now that we’ve scaled up and have new (partners), he’s been able to be rewarded for the impact he’s made.”

Last July, the Avenue Sports Fund announced it had acquired a “significant minority stake” in Trackhouse Entertainment, the parent company of Trackhouse Racing.

Trackhouse Racing fields full-time Cup entries for Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez and Shane van Gisbergen. Helio Castroneves will drive a Trackhouse car in Sunday’s Daytona 500. Trackhouse Racing development driver Connor Zilisch drives for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.