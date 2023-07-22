Pocono Raceway Cup starting lineup

LONG POND, Pa. — William Byron will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday afternoon on USA Network (2:30 p.m. ET).

Chevrolets took two of the top three spots in qualifying Saturday as Kyle Larson qualified third. Martin Truex Jr. qualified second in a Toyota.

Kevin Harvick was the top Ford driver as he joined Larson on the second row. Joey Logano (sixth) and Austin Cindric (ninth) joined him in the top 10.

Truex was the top Toyota driver. Christopher Bell joined him in the top five while Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin lined up seventh and eighth respectively.