Power Rankings: Top 10 commands to start engines for Daytona 500

Several factors go into creating a standout race weekend in NASCAR. The action on the track is atop the list but the command from the grand marshal plays an important role.

A strong command can fire up the fans, setting the tone for an action-packed event. With the sold-out Daytona 500 mere days away, it’s time to examine some of the best commands in NASCAR before Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson takes part in the time-honored tradition as this year’s grand marshal.

Some of the previous grand marshals brought energy and joy to races across a variety of venues. Others were on the intense side. One is difficult to describe. It just needs to be seen.

Top 10 commands in NASCAR

1. Kevin James, 2007 Daytona summer race — Kevin James is no stranger to NASCAR. He has served as the grand marshal multiple times, both by himself and with Adam Sandler. These repeat appearances have led to some interesting commands but none can top the 2007 summer race at Daytona. James started calmly but ramped up the energy as he said “God bless our troops” and “God bless America.” James then screamed “gentlemen, start your engines” with enough intensity to make him welcome at any hard rock music festival.

2. Matthew McConaughey, 2005 Daytona 500 — Matthew McConaughey did not disappoint when given his opportunity to be the grand marshal for the biggest race on the NASCAR schedule. He used his Texas drawl to deliver his signature “alright, alright alright” and then he used unique pacing when giving the command. McConaughey turned “engines” into a five-syllable word to really build the excitement. Possibly the most interesting detail is McConaughey beating his chest and making noises while his introduction is taking place.

3. Jensen Ackles, 2019 Kansas playoff race — The CW show “Supernatural” was in its 15th and final season when Jensen Ackles received the opportunity to be the grand marshal for the 2019 playoff race at Kansas — a fitting location considering how frequently “Supernatural” used the Kansas song “Carry on Wayward Son.” Ackles embraced the excitement surrounding this role with a little “oh, here we go!” before giving the command. The intro, the energy level and the gravelly voice combined to create a memorable moment.

4. Dale Earnhardt Jr., 2018 Daytona 500 — No list of NASCAR commands is complete without Dale Earnhardt Jr. The 2018 Daytona 500, the first points race following his retirement, marked the first time since 1999 that he had missed the Great American Race. Earnhardt still had an impact on the afternoon’s festivities as he delivered the command. There was no disappointment on his face, only pure joy as he yelled “drivers, start your engines!”

5. Brendan Fraser, 2008 Chicagoland — Brendan Fraser’s command at Chicagoland in 2008 was decidedly different than other entries on the list. He did not have a smile on his face as he told the drivers to start their engines. Instead, Fraser turned the intensity dial up to 11 and screamed the command. The decision still creates questions about whether it is possible to be frightened and fired up at the same time.

6. Larry McReynolds, 2019 Kentucky — A former crew chief-turned-analyst, Larry McReynolds set up the 2019 race at Kentucky as only he can. Every part of this command was memorable, especially when McReynolds told the drivers to reach up and tighten their belts one more time. He then took the command to the next level by furiously pumping his arm while shouting for the drivers to start their engines.

7. Robert Patrick, 2016 Altanta spring race — Like Brendan Fraser in 2008, Robert Patrick opted to deliver an intense command before the spring race at Atlanta. A fitting choice for an actor that was once the villain in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.” The use of “for God and country” was both terrifying and exciting as it led into a highlight reel-worthy command.

8. Nicholas Cage, 2007 Daytona 500 — It’s one thing to set up the biggest race on the NASCAR schedule by shouting the command to start engines. It’s another thing entirely to don a cowboy hat and use a chilling tone to give the command. Nicholas Cage did just that ahead of the 2007 Daytona 500. Was it out of the ordinary? Yes. Did it work? Absolutely.

9. Jimmie Johnson, 2020 Atlanta summer race — Jimmie Johnson’s retirement tour took place during an odd season in which fans were not at the majority of races due to COVID protocols. The seven-time champion did not get the full send-off many thought he deserved, but he did get the opportunity to serve as the grand marshal for his final race at Atlanta. Johnson delivered in the heat of the moment as he shouted the command from the seat of the No. 48 Chevrolet. Johnson then went out and finished seventh, his best finish at Atlanta since 2016.

10. Guy Fieri, 2015 All-Star Race — NASCAR needed someone to fire up the crowd before the 2015 All-Star Race. The Mayor of Flavortown was the man who answered the call. Chef Guy Fieri did not have a long preamble. He just brought the energy with his command while raising his fist in the air and hyping up the crowd.

Honorable Mentions

1. John Boy, 1996 North Wilkesboro spring race — NASCAR fans remember James Franco saying “Drivers and Danica” before the 2013 Daytona 500. What many don’t remember is radio host John Boy doing something similar in 1996. John Boy started his command at North Wilkesboro with “gentlemen and Jimmy Spencer” in what was an unexpected twist.

2. Jelly Roll, 2023 Texas playoff race — There were standout commands last season as NASCAR continued its Next Gen era. Jelly Roll delivered the best of them ahead of the playoff race at Texas. The CMA New Artist of the Year brought the energy to Texas and drew out the word “engines” for five seconds before ending the command.

3. Jeff Gordon’s children, Ella and Leo, 2015 Bristol spring race — The 2015 NASCAR season was Jeff Gordon’s last as a full-time driver. What better way to celebrate the four-time Cup champion than having his two children serve as grand marshals for the spring race at Bristol. Ella and Leo stood by their father’s car ahead of the April 19 race and they shouted for the drivers to start their engines. Leo shouting “vroom” into the microphone while Gordon clapped just made the moment even more memorable.

4. JJ Watt, 2019 Daytona 500 — JJ Watt kicked off the 2019 Daytona 500 with a command worthy of the biggest race on the schedule. Watt didn’t have the blood on his face that became his calling card during the 2012 NFL season but he still showed why he could lead a locker room at the top level of professional football. He brought intensity and energy while screaming for the drivers to start their engines.