Richard Childress Racing, Rick Ware Racing penalized for Texas infractions

  
Published September 26, 2023 04:51 PM

The No. 3 team of Richard Childress Racing and the No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing have been penalized by NASCAR for infractions during last weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR suspended crew members Josh Sobecki and Michael Johnson from Austin Dillon’s team after the No. 3 lost a wheel at speed on Lap 42. He crashed and finished 36th. They will be eligible to return at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15.

NASCAR suspended crew members Matthew Schlytter and Coleman Dollarhide from the No. 51 team after Todd Gilliland lost a wheel on Lap 54. He crashed and finished 35th. The two crew members will also be eligible to return at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15.

“We had a loose wheel that caused us to crash and it ended our day early,” Dillon said after exiting the race. “Coming off the flat and getting up to speed, I was a little free. I didn’t know what it was and then halfway down the backstretch, our wheel and tire blew off when we got to the center of the corner. It stinks, but it’s been the way our year has gone.”

The penalties for lost wheels extended to the Xfinity Series. NASCAR suspended crew members Justin Clapper and Dakota Bonds from Jeb Burton’s team after the No. 27 lost a wheel at the end of stage 2 of Saturday’s race. They will be eligible to return at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 21.