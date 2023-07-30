Richmond Truck race results: Carson Hocevar wins

Carson Hocevar came from the back of the field at the start to win Saturday night’s Craftsman Truck Series race for his third victory of the season.

Hocevar had to start at the rear because of unapproved adjustments. He came back to lead 64 of the 250 laps.

MORE: Richmond results

The race marked the end of the regular season. Nick Sanchez, Matt DiBenedetto and Matt Crafton claimed the final three spots in the 10-driver playoff.

Ty Majeski, who won the first two stages and led a race-high 168 laps, finished second. Zane Smith placed third. Rookie Jake Garcia was a career-best fourth. Matt Mills finished a career-best fifth.

Corey Heim was sixth and claimed the regular-season championship. Crafton placed seventh and was followed by Sanchez, Grant Enfinger and William Sawalich.

The playoffs begin Aug. 11 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.