 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Watch: Bryson DeChambeau inches away from albatross Saturday in Ryder Cup fourballs
AUTO: SEP 12 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
NASCAR ejects Cup crew chief for inspection violation at Kansas
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Europe’s Viktor Hovland replaced in Saturday fourballs because of neck injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfsunpostgame_250927.jpg
Sunderland add pressure on Ange in win over Forest
nbc_golf_twomoble_250927.jpg
Walkouts breed fireworks on Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250927.jpg
Alderete’s header gives Sunderland lead v. Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Watch: Bryson DeChambeau inches away from albatross Saturday in Ryder Cup fourballs
AUTO: SEP 12 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
NASCAR ejects Cup crew chief for inspection violation at Kansas
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Europe’s Viktor Hovland replaced in Saturday fourballs because of neck injury

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfsunpostgame_250927.jpg
Sunderland add pressure on Ange in win over Forest
nbc_golf_twomoble_250927.jpg
Walkouts breed fireworks on Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250927.jpg
Alderete’s header gives Sunderland lead v. Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ryan Blaney going to a backup car at Kansas after crash

  
Published September 27, 2025 02:13 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ryan Blaney, who won last weekend’s race at New Hampshire to be the first driver to advance to the Round of 8, crashed early in Cup practice Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

The team confirmed that Blaney’s team will go to a backup car for Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on USA Network).

AUTO: SEP 12 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
NASCAR ejects Cup crew chief for inspection violation at Kansas
Michael McDowell will be without his crew and face additional penalties after an inspection violation with his car at Kansas.

“We blew a tire, so we’ll have to look at it and see why that was,” Blaney said. “I hate that we crashed a race car and stuff like that, but we’ll take a peek at what we need to do differently and hopefully come from the back (Sunday). I’m looking forward to getting the race going.”

Asked if low air pressure contributed to the issue, Blaney said: “I wouldn’t say I really had any feel of something kind of off until right before it went, honestly. It kind of had that normal feeling to it until it blew. That’s kind of the hard thing about when you blow tires like that. They don’t feel way off and then they just kind of give out the next moment, so I didn’t have any kind of caution beforehand.”

Team Penske teammate Joey Logano had a tire go down during practice. He pulled the car off the track and had no wall contact.