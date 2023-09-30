Saturday Cup, Truck Series schedule at Talladega

Two of the national NASCAR series will hit the track Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Craftsman Truck Series teams will qualify and race at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Cup Series teams will qualify for Sunday’s playoff race.

The Truck Series lineup will feature three Xfinity Series playoff drivers. Chandler Smith will make his first start of the Truck season while replacing defending Talladega winner Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 25 entry for Rackley W.A.R.

Parker Kligerman will return to the No. 75 entry of Henderson Motorsports as he pursues his third Truck Series win at Talladega.

2018 Truck champion Brett Moffitt will join a new team for his fourth career start at Talladega. He will drive the No. 34 entry for Front Row Motorsports.

Carson Hocevar will join Smith in pulling double duty. He will drive the No. 42 entry for Legacy Motor Club.

Talladega Saturday Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 87 degrees. Forecast is for sunny conditions, a high of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday, Sept. 30

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7:30 a.m. — Truck Series

10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity