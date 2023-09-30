 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bfa_colvusc_230929.jpg
Way-too-early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 5
2023 Ryder Cup - Morning Foursomes Matches
Scheffler, Koepka routed in record fashion, 9 and 7, at Ryder Cup
McIlroy_1920_RyderCup23_D2_Scream
Europe dominates again in foursomes, leads U.S. by 7

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_230930.jpg
Watkins doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Brighton
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_230930.jpg
Watkins slots home Villa’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_golf_hovlandadbergwin_230930.jpg
Hovland, Aberg finish historic 9-and-7 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bfa_colvusc_230929.jpg
Way-too-early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 5
2023 Ryder Cup - Morning Foursomes Matches
Scheffler, Koepka routed in record fashion, 9 and 7, at Ryder Cup
McIlroy_1920_RyderCup23_D2_Scream
Europe dominates again in foursomes, leads U.S. by 7

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlgoal2_230930.jpg
Watkins doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Brighton
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_230930.jpg
Watkins slots home Villa’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_golf_hovlandadbergwin_230930.jpg
Hovland, Aberg finish historic 9-and-7 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saturday Cup, Truck Series schedule at Talladega

  
Published September 30, 2023 07:00 AM

Two of the national NASCAR series will hit the track Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Craftsman Truck Series teams will qualify and race at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. Cup Series teams will qualify for Sunday’s playoff race.

The Truck Series lineup will feature three Xfinity Series playoff drivers. Chandler Smith will make his first start of the Truck season while replacing defending Talladega winner Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 25 entry for Rackley W.A.R.

Parker Kligerman will return to the No. 75 entry of Henderson Motorsports as he pursues his third Truck Series win at Talladega.

2018 Truck champion Brett Moffitt will join a new team for his fourth career start at Talladega. He will drive the No. 34 entry for Front Row Motorsports.

Carson Hocevar will join Smith in pulling double duty. He will drive the No. 42 entry for Legacy Motor Club.

Talladega Saturday Schedule

Weather

Saturday: Sunny with a high of 87 degrees. Forecast is for sunny conditions, a high of 83 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday, Sept. 30

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 7:30 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 9:30 – 11 a.m. — Truck qualifying (FS2)
  • 1 p.m. — Truck Series race (94 laps, 250.04 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 4:30 – 6 p.m. — Cup qualifying (USA Network, NBC Sports App)