Saturday schedule for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity at Las Vegas

  
Published March 2, 2024 07:00 AM

Austin Hill seeks to win his third consecutive Xfinity Series race of the season Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity race ends the day at the track. Cup drivers will practice and qualify ahead of the Xfinity race.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Weather

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 65 degrees and wind gusts of up to 25-35 mph during the day. High of 64 degrees, a 14% chance of rain and wind gusts of up to 27 mph at the start of the Xfinity Series race.

Saturday, March 2

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 2 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 2:05 - 2:50 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)
  • 2:50 – 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (200 laps, 300 miles; FS1, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)