Saturday’s Bristol Cup race start time moved to 6:30 p.m. ET

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The start time for Saturday night’s Cup playoff race has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR announced.

NASCAR changed the start time due to the forecast for Saturday. The wundergound.com forecast calls for a high of 72 degrees and a 40% chance of rain at the start of the race. The forecast calls for the chance of rain to increase to 55% by 10 p.m. ET.

USA Network coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.