BMW PGA Championship - Day Two
Rory McIlroy makes BMW PGA cut after final-hole birdie in near-darkness
ATHLETICS-SUI-DIAMOND
Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson to cap season at Diamond League Final; TV, stream info
Syndication: Online Athens
Way-too-early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 3

Top Clips

nbc_pst_evears_230915.jpg
PL preview: Everton enter new era v. Arsenal
nbc_pst_fcmucl_230915.jpg
Why Kane is the focus of Bayern Munich v. Man Utd
nbc_pst_acmnewclv2_230915.jpg
Pulisic leads AC Milan into showdown v. Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Saturday’s Bristol Cup race start time moved to 6:30 p.m. ET

  
Published September 15, 2023 02:52 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The start time for Saturday night’s Cup playoff race has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. ET, NASCAR announced.

NASCAR changed the start time due to the forecast for Saturday. The wundergound.com forecast calls for a high of 72 degrees and a 40% chance of rain at the start of the race. The forecast calls for the chance of rain to increase to 55% by 10 p.m. ET.

USA Network coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.