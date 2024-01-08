Spencer Boyd forms Craftsman Truck team

Spencer Boyd has formed a Craftsman Truck Series team to drive the full season for in 2024.

Boyd and Chris Miller have formed Freedom Racing Enterprises. Boyd will drive the No. 76 Chevrolet Silverado. Miller’s company, Freedom Warranty, will sponsor the truck.

The new organization will have Jeff Hammond, former crew chief for Darrell Waltrip, as general manager. Greg Ely will be Boyd’s crew chief.

“This is a wildly proud moment for me,” Boyd said in a statement from the team. “If you asked a wide-eyed 20-year-old me at Martinsville Speedway if I was going to start my own NASCAR team in the next decade, I might have laughed it off.

“I have been blessed to be able to race cars for a living and remain part of the NASCAR family for as long as I have. I wouldn’t be here without a small group of very important people to my career so I definitely want to thank them for believing in me through thick and thin. They know who they are and hope they are sharing in this feeling of pride.”

Boyd has competed in 108 Truck races, 50 Xfinity races and three Cup races in his career. He won the Truck race at Talladega in 2019.

Boyd had three trucks previously from GMS Racing and added four more when the organization closed shop after this past season.

Said Hammond in a statement from the team: “I’m motivated by the optimism and professionalism in the group of people that Spencer has assembled. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is undergoing many changes this offseason so it is an ideal time to form a new team. We know the Trucks produce some of the greatest racing in the world, so I’m delighted to be energized by Spencer Boyd and Freedom Racing Enterprises!”

