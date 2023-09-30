Sunday Cup race at Talladega: Start time, TV info, and more

The Round of 12 Cup playoffs continues Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC).

The race will mark the 109th Cup race at Talladega. The track made its debut in 1969 as Richard Brickhouse won the inaugural event. This is the final drafting style race of the 2023 season.

Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the playoff race at Talladega. Kyle Busch won this season’s spring race at the 2.66-mile track.

William Byron secured a spot in the Round of 8 after winning at Texas. Kyle Larson is the first driver above the cutline. Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney and Busch are the four drivers below the cutline.

Stewart-Haas Racing will run special schemes during Sunday’s race. Ryan Preece will drive the Wonder Bread car and Chase Briscoe will drive the Old Spice car as they celebrate the film “Talladega Nights.”

Details for Sunday’s race at Talladega

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by Jimmy Rane, Founder, President and CEO of Great Southern Wood Preserving, at 1:52 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:04 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 11 a.m. ... Drivers meeting is at 12:50 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:10 p.m. ... the invocation will be given by Citizens Baptist Medical Center Chaplin Barbara Embry at 1:44 p.m. ... The 313th United States Army Band will perform the national anthem at 1:45 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (500.08 miles) on the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is set for Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on USA and the NBC Sports App.

TV/RADIO: NBC will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. ... Countdown to Green will begin at 1 p.m. on NBC. ... Post-race show will be on Peacock. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 1 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio coverage begins at 2 p.m.

STREAMING: NBC Sports App

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly sunny skies with a high of 84 degrees and no chance of precipitation at the start of the Cup Series race.

LAST TIME: Christopher Bell started from the pole but finished 17th. Ryan Blaney led 31 laps and won stage 1. He finished second. Chase Elliott led 10 laps and won stage 2. He won the playoff race after taking the lead from Blaney on the final lap. Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five. Only four drivers failed to finish the race — three due to crashes.

