ThorSport Racing finalizes 2024 Truck Series lineup

ThorSport Racing has finalized its lineup of drivers ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

Reigning champion Ben Rhodes will return to the No. 99 Ford as he sets out to defend his title. He will lead a lineup of full-time drivers that includes three-time Truck champion Matt Crafton in the No. 88, Ty Majeski in the No. 98 and Jake Garcia in the No. 13.

Conner Jones will return to ThorSport Racing as he takes on another part-time season in the No. 66 Ford. Jones made his Truck Series debut last season with nine starts for ThorSport. His best finish was 15th at Bristol.

Majeski returns to ThorSport Racing for his third full-time season. He has won three races since 2022 and made the playoffs twice. Majeski finished a career-best fourth in points in 2022.

Crafton returns to the No. 88 for his 24th full season in the Truck Series. He has finished ninth or better in points the past 17 seasons while winning three championships and 15 races.

Garcia is a new addition to the organization. He joins ThorSport Racing after spending his rookie season with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. Garcia will take over the No. 13 as Hailie Deegan moves up to the Xfinity Series.

Rhodes joined ThorSport Racing in 2016. He scored his first career win at Las Vegas in 2017 before ending the season fifth in points. Rhodes has since won another six races and two championships.

