 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Indiana v Ohio State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 18: Indiana vs Northwestern, Minnesota vs Rutgers
QATAR-DOHA-SWIMMING-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-WOMEN'S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Kate Douglass becomes fastest U.S. female swimmer in history to end worlds

Top Clips

oly_astm_women50_240218_1920x1080_2310020675920.jpg
Douglass breaks U.S. female 50m freestyle record
nbc_pl_lutvsmanuthirdgoal_240218.jpg
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Indiana v Ohio State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 18: Indiana vs Northwestern, Minnesota vs Rutgers
QATAR-DOHA-SWIMMING-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-WOMEN'S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY
Kate Douglass becomes fastest U.S. female swimmer in history to end worlds

Top Clips

oly_astm_women50_240218_1920x1080_2310020675920.jpg
Douglass breaks U.S. female 50m freestyle record
nbc_pl_lutvsmanuthirdgoal_240218.jpg
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Weather forecast for Monday’s Daytona 500

  
Published February 18, 2024 12:01 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona 500 will run at 4 p.m. ET Monday and the weather forecast looks good.

The event was postponed from Sunday by rain.

MORE: How to watch Monday’s Daytona 500

Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 60 degrees and 1% chance of rain.

This marks the third time in the event’s history that the Daytona 500 has been moved to a Monday due to weather.

Joey Logano will lead the starting field to the green flag on Monday after winning the pole.

The Xfinity Series race is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET Monday. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 59 degrees and a 16% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity event.

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
Provocateur, entertainer, future Hall of Famer: Denny Hamlin holds many titles but one
Denny Hamlin continues to seek a Cup title but winning that won’t define him.
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
NASCAR team with one full-time employee relishes Daytona 500 start
Anthony Alfredo will drive for Beard Motorsports in the Daytona 500.
CollinHoeffner.jpg
From the classroom to pit road in less than a year: Collin Hoeffner’s unique path to NASCAR
The tire specialist for Alex Bowman’s team was teaching sixth graders a year ago.