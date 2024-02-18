Weather forecast for Monday’s Daytona 500
Published February 18, 2024 12:01 PM
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona 500 will run at 4 p.m. ET Monday and the weather forecast looks good.
The event was postponed from Sunday by rain.
Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 60 degrees and 1% chance of rain.
This marks the third time in the event’s history that the Daytona 500 has been moved to a Monday due to weather.
Joey Logano will lead the starting field to the green flag on Monday after winning the pole.
The Xfinity Series race is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET Monday. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 59 degrees and a 16% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity event.
