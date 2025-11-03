Winners and losers from Phoenix Cup race that crowned Kyle Larson as champion
AVONDALE, Ariz. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
WINNERS
Kyle Larson — Claimed his second Cup title by finishing third in Sunday’s race at Phoenix. He used a two-tire pit stop to move ahead of his fellow championship contenders and held on in the overtime finish to win the crown. Larson becomes the 18th driver in series history to win multiple Cup titles.
Hendrick Motorsports — Kyle Larson’s championship marks the 15th for the organization. It comes 30 years after Hendrick Motorsports won its first title in 1995 with Jeff Gordon.
Ryan Blaney — He won the race, giving him four this season, the most he’s had in a year in Cup. Said Blaney: “I do find it ironic that my first win here is not in the championship, but at the same time, no, I’m not beating ourselves up over what happened last week (failing to advance to the title race). We’re going to enjoy this one as much as we can, because it was the goal for this weekend.”
Brad Keselowski — He did not pit ahead of the overtime restart and finished second. While he did not win this year, Keselowski did score three runner-up finishes, including two in the playoffs.
Kyle Busch — He finished fifth at Phoenix for his best finish this season on an oval. It ties for his best finish the year. He also placed fifth at Circuit of the Americas and the Chicago Street Race.
LOSERS
Kaulig Racing — Rough end of the season. Tire issues led to a crash in practice for AJ Allmendinger that forced him to a backup car. Tire issues also led to a crash in the race. He finished last in the 38-car field. Allmendinger’s teammate, Ty Dillon had a tire issue that caused him to spin in the race. He finished 35th.
Bubba Wallace — He finished 37th after a brake issue.