Xfinity Series teams make driver, sponsor announcements

NASCAR Xfinity Series teams are making driver and sponsor announcements ahead of the 2024 season.

Alpha Prime Racing announced one of Ryan Ellis’s primary partners while Kaulig Racing announced that a full-time Truck Series driver will join its Xfinity lineup for a partial schedule.

Daniel Dye will take over the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Camaro for 10 races this season. He will have Champion Container Corporation as his primary partner for the effort.

10 races on the schedule for @danieldye43! Will we see you at any of these races? 🤔#XfinitySeries | #TrophyHunting pic.twitter.com/zOvN2xRK9i — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) January 16, 2024

Dye’s schedule will start with the season-opening race at Daytona on Feb. 17. The schedule will continue with Martinsville on April 6, Dover on April 27, Iowa on June 15, Pocono on July 13, Indianapolis on July 20, Michigan on Aug. 17, Kansas on Sept. 28, Las Vegas on Oct. 19 and Phoenix on Nov. 9.

“We’re excited to welcome Daniel [Dye] to our driver lineup at Kaulig Racing,” team president Chris Rice said in a statement.

“We’ve brought a lot of young drivers into the Xfinity Series, and we’re looking forward to seeing him grow as a driver throughout the season with our team.”

Alpha Prime Racing announced that Classic Collision will return this season as a primary partner of Ellis and the No. 43 team. The company made its debut last season at Atlanta before returning at Texas and Homestead.

NEWS: Excited to announce that @classicollision will be the primary sponsor of our No.43 Chevy at @TeamAlphaPrime for at least 11 races in 2024!



This began as a one-race deal last year, and it has grown into an amazing partnership that I hope lasts for many years.



Story:… pic.twitter.com/RTpu5BGiTP — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) January 16, 2024

Classic Collision will now serve as the primary partner for the Feb. 24 race at Atlanta and at least 10 other races as Ellis moves to a full-time schedule. Classic Collision will also be an associate partner for all 33 races.

“I’m so proud to be able to represent Classic Collision for this many races in 2024,” Ellis said in a statement. “Over the last year, we’ve gotten to know so many folks from the Classic Collision family, and they’ve been so welcoming. When you see just how well their group works together in each region, it’s no wonder why their business is growing so rapidly.

“We want to give back to their employees who are doing phenomenal work for customers by showing them a great time at each race. We’ve got a great schedule of races for their team in 2024, and I can’t wait to get the season started. I’m so thankful for their support, and I hope this is a partnership that lasts for many years to come.”

