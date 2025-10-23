 Skip navigation
Zane Smith signs multi-year extension to remain at Front Row Motorsports

  
Published October 23, 2025 11:21 AM

Zane Smith has signed a multi-year contract extension with Front Row Motorsports to remain in the No. 38 Cup car, the team announced Thursday.

The 26-year-old Smith is completing his first Cup season at Front Row Motorsports and his second full-time Cup season.

He has scored a career-high five top-10 finishes this season, including a ninth-place result in last weekend’s race at Talladega. Smith enters Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock) 27th in the points.

Front Row Motorsports also announced that Ryan Bergenty will continue as Smith’s crew chief.

“We’ve had an up-and-down year, but heading into the offseason, I feel like we’ve put our program in a great position to hit the ground running in 2026,” said Smith in a statement from the team. “Front Row has always felt like home — the people, both on the road and at the shop, truly make this a special place and I’m excited for what next season holds.”

Smith first joined Front Row Motorsports in 2022, driving in the Craftsman Truck Series for the organization. He won the series title that season. He drove for the team in 2023 and moved to Cup in 2024 with Spire Motorsports before returning to Front Row Motorsports ahead of this season.