Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NBA Indiana Pacers Ben Sheppard

Ben
Sheppard

Pacers reportedly to make run at Max Strus in "unexpectedly hot" market for free agent shooter
Pacers reportedly to offer three years, $48 million — more than the mid-level exception
  Kurt Helin
  Kurt Helin
  Ben Sheppard
    Indiana selects Ben Sheppard with 26th pick
Grant Williams would be "happy and excited" to return to Celtics, but that's unlikely
  Kurt Helin
  Kurt Helin
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
  Kurt Helin
  Kurt Helin
As expected, Kyle Kuzma declines $13 million player option, here are three potential landing spots
Walker Kessler, Cam Johnson in for Team USA at World Cup; will Jokić play for Serbia?
Add Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Ingram to USA World Cup roster
Edwards, Brunson, Reaves reportedly among commitments to play for USA at World Cup