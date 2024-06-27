 Skip navigation
Cleveland Cavaliers to hire Kenny Atkinson as new head coach
The former Nets head coach replaces J.B. Bickerstaff and is set to bring more player movement and a more dynamic offense to Cleveland.
Another report Pelicans don’t want to pay Brandon Ingram max money
Rumor: Cleveland isn’t trading Jarrett Allen because Donovan Mitchell wants him to stay
Cavaliers reportedly expect Donovan Mitchell to sign extension, not trade core four players
Coaching carousel update: Cavaliers set to interview James Borrego
Frye breaks down Irving’s reactive brilliance
Pelicans expected to be “aggressive” this offseason, may look at playmaking guards