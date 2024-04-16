 Skip navigation
NBABrooklyn NetsJordi Fernandez

Jordi
Fernandez

Utah Jazz v Sacramento Kings
Nets reportedly to hire Jordi Fernandez to be next head coach
Fernandez is one of the league’s top assistants and the coach of the Canadian national team headed to the Paris Olympics.
