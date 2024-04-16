Skip navigation
Brooklyn Nets
Jordi Fernandez
JF
Jordi
Fernandez
Nets reportedly to hire Jordi Fernandez to be next head coach
Fernandez is one of the league’s top assistants and the coach of the Canadian national team headed to the Paris Olympics.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Mike Budenholzer reportedly one of three finalists for Brooklyn Nets coaching job
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
LeBron puts up a youthful 40 points with nine 3s, then postgame talk turns to retirement
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Watch Wembanyama’s historic 33 point, 16 rebound, 7 block night helping Spurs past Nets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
