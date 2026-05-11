2026 NBA Mock Draft, Vol. 1: Wizards land first overall pick

With the NBA Draft Lottery in the rear view mirror, we now know the official order for the 2026 NBA Draft. Indiana may have been the biggest loser, as its pick went to the Clippers after falling outside the top-4, with Brooklyn and Sacramento also going home disappointed.

Washington was the biggest winner, as it became the first team since 2019 to land the top pick after finishing with the league’s worst record. And with Memphis landing the third overall pick, the question is how this affects their approach with Ja Morant, who could be on the move this summer.

Below is the first Rotoworld mock draft of the spring, with writers Raphielle Johnson and Kurt Helin making their picks and providing some analysis.

Washington Wizards win NBA Draft Lottery, Utah Jazz jump up to second This is the second year in a row that the team with Anthony Davis on its roster has gotten the No. 1 pick.

1. Washington Wizards: F AJ Dybantsa, BYU

The Wizards winning Sunday’s lottery makes this the first time since 2019 that the team with the league’s worst record won the right to select first overall. While the franchise has loaded up on young wings in recent drafts, they aren’t in a position where they can afford to pass on a talent like Dybantsa. The former BYU star was effective on and off the ball offensively, and he has the length and athleticism needed to be a factor on the wing defensively. - Raphielle Johnson

2. Utah Jazz: G Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Jazz fans may have dreamed of BYU’s Dybantsa, but they are going to love having the explosive Peterson next to Keyonte George in the backcourt for years to come. Peterson said he now understands what caused his cramping issues, and if true, and he finds his explosiveness again, he is the best shot creator and maker in the draft. - Kurt Helin

3. Memphis Grizzlies: G Kingston Flemings, Houston

At this point in the draft process, there appears to be a feeling in some circles that Dybantsa, Peterson and Boozer have separated themselves from the pack. However, Memphis has shown a willingness in the past to go after “their guy” and disregard conventional wisdom. With Ja Morant’s future with the franchise undetermined, and that may be generous, Flemings would be a good fit for the new era of the franchise. - Johnson

4. Chicago Bulls: F Cameron Boozer, Duke

The last time the Bulls drafted No. 4 was 2020, just after Arturas Karnisovas had taken over as the head of basketball operations in Chicago, and he rolled the dice on an athletic but very raw player in Patrick Williams. New head of basketball ops, Bryson Graham, is not going to make that same mistake. If Boozer — the player with the highest floor in this draft — is available at No. 4, Graham is going to take him. - Helin

5. LA Clippers (from Indiana): F Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Indiana falling out of the top-4 means the Clippers land a lottery pick, which is a huge deal for the franchise. Wilson’s lone season at North Carolina was shortened due to a fractured right thumb, but his athleticism makes the 6-foot-10 forward a highly intriguing prospect in this draft class. While there is room for him to grow as a shooter, Wilson has the tools to make an immediate impact as a finisher and defender. - Johnson

6. Brooklyn Nets: G Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Wagler came out of nowhere this season to become a top-10 pick. He had a standout season at Illinois, averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists a game, while shooting 41% from 3-point range. - Helin

7. Sacramento Kings: G Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

The Kings head into the offseason finding themselves in the same spot they were in last summer, in desperate need of addressing the point guard position. Acuff ended his freshman season at Arkansas with a flourish, leading the Razorbacks to an SEC tournament title and a Sweet 16 appearance. While finishing in traffic and on-ball defensive ability are concerns, Acuff’s on-ball playmaking makes him an intriguing prospect for any team in need of help at the point. - Johnson

8. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans): G Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

Trae Young has been sent to the nation’s capital and Brown could be the point guard of the future in Atlanta. Brown is lightning-quick and a player who is going to look better in the NBA, with a more open floor and shooting all around him. - Helin

9. Dallas Mavericks: C Aday Mara, Michigan

Used mainly in a reserve role in his two seasons at UCLA, Mara was a high-level performer as the starting center on Michigan’s national championship team this past season. At 7-foot-3, he was effective as both a facilitator and shot-blocker for the Wolverines. While the Mavericks still have Dereck Lively II, his offensive ceiling is not on par with Mara’s. - Johnson

10. Milwaukee Bucks: G Brayden Burries, Arizona

The Bucks need all the backcourt help they can get, and Burries may not be flashy, but he does a lot of things well — he can play on and off the ball, can knock down catch-and-shoot jumpers but also attack closeouts, and he gets downhill off screens and has a midrange pull-up game. - Helin

11. Golden State Warriors: F Nate Ament, Tennessee

With head coach Steve Kerr agreeing to a two-year extension, there’s some clarity regarding the franchise’s approach to the 2026-27 season. However, there’s still a need to add pieces that can both fit alongside the team’s established veterans and potentially develop into key options for the future. The 6-foot-10 Ament can score at all three levels, and playing alongside someone like Draymond Green would help his development as a defender. - Johnson

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers): F Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan

Lendeborg looks ready to step in and be an NBA rotation big man, although with the Thunder, cracking that rotation will be the hardest part. Lendeborg has the kind of versatility NBA teams crave. - Helin

13. Miami Heat: F Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers

Will the Heat go “big game hunting” this summer? If so, moving up in the lottery would have given lead executive Pat Riley a more attractive chip to sweeten a potential deal with. While he does need to clean up his perimeter shooting and playmaking, Lopez is a talented forward with upside that’s likely to land him on the back end of the lottery. - Johnson

14. Charlotte Hornets: F/C Hannes Steinbach, Washington

One of the best rebounders in this draft. He’s a little raw and needs some development, but has great hands and a good touch, and scored 18.5 points per game while pulling down 11.8 rebounds at Washington. - Helin

15. Chicago Bulls (from Portland): C Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky

Due to a torn ACL suffered during his lone season at Arizona State, Quaintance was limited to four games at Kentucky before being shut down in early January. His medical reports will obviously be reviewed by any team evaluating the 6-foot-10 pivot, and the Bulls are in a position where they need to strongly consider drafting a post player. Quaintance’s athleticism and rim protection abilities are why he’s projected to be a first-rounder despite the knee concerns. - Johnson

16. Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando via Phoenix): G Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama

He was Mr. Everything for Alabama, averaging 21.5 points and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 38.9% from 3-point range despite playing through injuries. He has to show he can work off the ball, too. - Helin

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Philadelphia): G/F Dailyn Swain, Texas

Swain began his college career at Xavier, following head coach Sean Miller to Texas for the 2025-26 campaign. At 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, he has excellent size for a pro wing and improved as a scorer throughout his three seasons in college. Oklahoma City has plenty of depth, but the inability to pay everyone may open up minutes in the rotation for a player like Swain. - Johnson

18. Charlotte Hornets (from Phoenix via Orlando): G Cameron Carr, Baylor

Carr is a bit of a project (and he’s got to add a lot of muscle), but he’s a pure scorer from all over the court who averaged 18.9 points per game while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. - Helin

19. Toronto Raptors: C Chris Cenac Jr., Houston

Given Jakob Poeltl’s struggles throughout the season after injuring his lower back during training camp, the Raptors can use additional depth in the frontcourt. After drafting Collin Murray-Boyles last summer, adding Cenac to the mix would help address that issue. While the stats won’t jump off the page, the 6-foot-10 frontcourt player made strides throughout his lone season at Houston. - Johnson

20. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta): F Koa Peat, Arizona

Peat has the size and physicality the Spurs like in their players; he’s 6-foot-8, crashes the boards hard, and can do some playmaking. But his shot needs a lot of work, which is why he’s a bit of a project. - Helin

21. Detroit Pistons (from Minnesota): G Bennett Stirtz, Iowa

Despite winning 60 regular-season games for the first time in 20 years, the Pistons still have a clear need for shooting around star point guard Cade Cunningham. Stirtz, who ran the point for Ben McCollum at Drake and Iowa, is one of the best shooters in this draft class. - Johnson

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City via Houston): G Christian Anderson, Texas Tech

You can’t go wrong drafting the best shooter in the class, and Anderson is that guy, hitting 42.5% from 3-point range this season. - Helin

23. Atlanta Hawks (from Cleveland): G Isaiah Evans, Duke

Between CJ McCollum’s free agency and Jonathan Kuminga’s team option, the Hawks have some important matters to address this summer. And with former first-overall pick Zaccharie Risacher not panning out as the franchise had hoped, adding a shooter like Evans would not be a bad idea. The former Duke standout shot 36 percent from three and 86 percent from the foul line as a sophomore. - Johnson

24. New York Knicks: F/C Morez Johnson, Michigan

He was at the heart of the Wolverines’ championship team, he’s physical, and he plays bigger than he looks thanks to a 7'2" wingspan. He’s going to be a defensive guy in the NBA who can score a little, and he can step in and help right away. - Helin

25. Los Angeles Lakers: F Allen Graves, Santa Clara

The biggest question hanging over the Lakers is what LeBron James will decide to do: retire, re-sign with the team or sign elsewhere? Regardless of what he decides, the Lakers need to strengthen the bench through the draft and free agency. The 6-foot-9 Graves, who entered the transfer portal after his freshman season, could land in the first round despite starting just four games at Santa Clara. At this stage of his career, Graves’ strengths are perimeter shooting and on-ball defense, although he does need to limit the fouling. - Johnson

26. Denver Nuggets: C Tarris Reed Jr., UConn

Reed helped himself (and the Huskies) with a strong NCAA tournament. He’s more of a defender than a scorer at the next level, but he might be able to help off the bench as a rookie. - Helin

27. Boston Celtics: C Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

The 7-foot Veesaar transferred to North Carolina after two seasons at Arizona, taking on a larger role for the Tar Heels. His production jumped significantly as a starter, putting up 17 points per game. The Celtics are in a position where they can afford to strengthen the center position, even with Neemias Queta enjoying the most productive season of his career. - Johnson

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit): F Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor

It’s easy to love watching Yessoufou play: very high motor, very physical and he averaged 17.8 points per game while grabbing 5.9 rebounds per night as a freshman. He hunted mismatches and overpowered players in college; will that translate to the NBA? - Helin

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Atlanta via San Antonio): G Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

Along with Boozer and Wilson, Okorie was one of the best freshmen in the ACC this season. An honorable mention All-American, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 23.2 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and 83.2 percent shooting from the foul line. Cleveland doesn’t necessarily need a point guard with James Harden and Dennis Schröder in the fold, but a talented scorer of Okorie’s caliber could prove difficult to pass on. - Johnson

30. Dallas Mavericks (from Washington via Philadelphia and Dallas): G Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Thomas was an impressive offensive player for the Razorbacks, averaging 15.6 points per game while shooting 41.6% from 3. Jason Kidd will have to help him mature his game and decision-making, but he has potential because he can flat-out score. - Helin