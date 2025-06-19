Ace Bailey cancels pre-draft workout with 76ers. Teams are talking, could he slide down draft boards?

The news on Wednesday that Airious “Ace” Bailey, cancelled his workout with the Philadelphia 76ers has brought an issue simmering on the back burner to the front burner and a full boil:

Bailey’s predraft choices — not working out for any team, seemingly not having any agency in his predraft process being run by his agent, Omar Cooper, and some rather bold/outlandish quotes — have made several teams at the top of the draft hesitate, league sources told NBC Sports. Enough that he is seen by many as sliding down draft boards. Check out what Jonathan Givony and Shams Charania of ESPN wrote in their story breaking the news about Bailey’s 76ers cancellation.

Bailey’s predraft strategy has perplexed NBA teams over the past month, as he is currently the only U.S.-based prospect yet to visit any clubs. He has declined invitations from multiple teams in his draft range, which is considered to be anywhere from No. 3 to No. 8...

Sources say Bailey’s camp has informed interested teams that it believes he is a top-three player in the draft, but also seeks a clear path to stardom, hoping to find a situation with ample minutes and usage to maximize his full potential.

Long-time basketball insider Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 threw Cooper’s name into the fire after the 76ers’ cancellation, echoing what many people in the basketball world have been saying quietly.

Bailey’s agent, Omar Cooper, also wanted to get paid to do on-camera interviews this past season.



It just seems as though Ace Bailey has received some poor advice over the past year.



Bailey is brash. That’s not a bad thing — Anthony Edwards was and is brash, but he also shows an understanding of the game and desire to learn that can bring some humility. Most importantly, Edwards backs it all up. Right now, Bailey’s version of brash is just rubbing teams the wrong way.

Favorite part of our ESPN Combine broadcast interviews was easily Ace Bailey's answer to Sean Farnham's question.



On paper, Bailey checks all the boxes of a prototypical modern NBA wing: He’s 6'8", a freak athlete, high motor, can create his own shot, can shoot the 3 (36.7% this season), and is a tough shot maker, averaging 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds a game. The ceiling for Bailey has always been high, and moments at Rutgers last season showed that potential. However, he’s polarizing because some scouts question how much of that potential he will live up to.

At one point, Bailey was considered almost a lock for the No. 3 pick (after Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper), but now he is sliding down draft boards. For example, ESPN’s plugged-in Givoney has Bailey going No. 6 to the Wizards.

The 76ers (assuming they keep the No. 3 pick, no sure thing) would ask Bailey to play a role in the guard rotation with Tyrese Maxey, along with stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, on a team with title aspirations next season. This report suggests Bailey is looking for a team that will turn over the keys to the offense to him next season. That’s a much shorter list., but it also may not matter to teams who would just draft him anyway.

Charlotte, at No. 4, features LaMelo Ball running the offense, along with Brandon Miller on the wing. Would they rather have a shooter like Duke’s Kon Knueppel? Utah at No. 5 is trying to build a style and culture in the mold of Oklahoma City and Indiana. Would they want to bring Baley into that, or pass? The Wizards at No. 6 or the Pelicans at No. 7 may be the kind of fit Bailey is looking for, but how strong is their interest in him? Brooklyn would be another team that would take him and give him the keys to the offense, if he falls that far.

Time will tell how Bailey’s predraft decisions play out — if he plays well on the court next season, all this will be forgotten (and some GMs could be in trouble for passing on him). However, if he doesn’t fulfil his potential, it’s the GM who drafted him who could face trouble. That mix is what has teams high on the draft board having lengthy discussions about Bailey.