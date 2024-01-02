Randle scores 39, Anunoby has 17 in strong debut as Knicks beat Timberwolves 112-106

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Is it ‘Goga Time’ in Orlando?
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
Caitlin Clark hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer, scores 40 as No. 4 Iowa beats Michigan State 76-73
nbc_cbb_purmaryland_extendedhl_240102.jpg
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkcomp_240102__862502.jpg
Every Clark highlight from thrilling win over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_extendedhl_240102__981421.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark lifts Iowa over MSU
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkintv_240201.jpg
Clark feeling ‘grateful’ after clutch game winner

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Randle scores 39, Anunoby has 17 in strong debut as Knicks beat Timberwolves 112-106

  
Published January 1, 2024 10:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 1: OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks celebrates with Julius Randle #30 and Josh Hart #3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half at Madison Square Garden on January 1, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Timberwolves 112-106. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) OG Anunoby received a nice ovation as he walked to the bench after fouling out of his strong debut with the New York Knicks.

Julius Randle made sure the fans were still cheering at the end.

Randle scored 39 points, Anunoby had 17 in his first game with his new team and the Knicks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-106 on Monday.

Jalen Brunson added 16 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing streak after putting Anunoby into the starting lineup for his first game since coming from Toronto in Saturday’s trade that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors.

Anunoby only arrived Sunday and was still having things explained to him during the game, but went 7 for 12 from the field and helped the Knicks deliver a solid defensive effort against the Western Conference leaders.

“I thought first game, impressive, really just to be ready and to kind of figure it out like on the fly,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

The Timberwolves cut a 22-point deficit down to four midway through the fourth quarter, but Randle rescued the Knicks by scoring their next 11 points, including a three-point play that made it 110-102 with 23 seconds remaining.

Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, his third straight game above 30. Karl-Anthony Towns snapped out of a recent scoring slump with 29, but the Wolves had a dismal second quarter after making 10 of their first 15 shots in a good start to the game.

“I thought our energy just kind of dipped,” coach Chris Finch said. “I thought our start to the game was good, we made some shots, we got a few stops, but I didn’t think our energy was super high and it kind of maintained that level. They found another gear and we didn’t respond.”

The Knicks outscored the Wolves 38-17 in the second quarter to take a 61-49 lead, then broke it open with an 8-0 run in the third that gave them a 19-point advantage.

Donte DiVincenzo and Anunoby hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Knicks their largest lead at 83-61 later in the quarter, and it was 94-78 headed to the fourth.

Shortly before the game, DiVincenzo appeared to be pointing out some things to Anunoby as the Knicks were warming up.

“Even during the game, they were telling me: ‘Go here. Do this,’” Anunoby said of his new teammates. “They were helping me out for sure, a lot of them and I’m thankful for it.”

Minnesota scored the first 10 of the final period to make it a six-point game before Anunoby’s 3-pointer from the corner stopped the run. The Wolves kept coming, but Randle wouldn’t let them come all the way back.

He acknowledged after the game that it felt different playing without longtime teammates Barrett and Quickley.

“But that’s part of the league,” Randle said, “just change and adjustment.”

Anunoby said he arrived in New York on Sunday and had been trying to learn some of the Knicks’ plays and terminologies they use. He can become a free agent after the season, but wasn’t ready to think about his future with his present so unsettled.

“I have to find out where to live,” he said before the game. “I don’t know anything. I’m just trying to figure it out.”

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host New Orleans on Wednesday.

Knicks: Host Chicago on Wednesday.

---

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Mentions
OG Anunoby.png OG Anunoby Julius Randle.png Julius Randle New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves