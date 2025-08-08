Boston Celtics sign coach Joe Mazzulla to multi-year contract extension

We’ve got a few more years of nature documentary metaphors ahead of us now.

Joe Mazzulla signed a multi-year extension to remain head coach of the Boston Celtics, the team has announced.

We have signed Joe Mazzulla to a multi-year contract extension ☘️ pic.twitter.com/V82bnnSXte — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 8, 2025

This is truly a blessing,” Mazzulla said in a statement announcing the signing. “I would not be here without my faith, my wife, and my children. We are thankful for the partnership with our ownership groups, Brad’s mentorship, and the support of our staff. Most importantly, I am grateful for the players I have been able to coach the past three seasons. I look forward to competing for the Celtics and the city of Boston.”

This extension is not a surprise. Mazzulla was thrust into a tough spot when he took the job, replacing the suspended Ime Udoka first as the interim head coach, just days before training camp opened in 2022. Despite that, he has thrived in the role. Mazzulla led the Boston Celtics to an NBA title in 2024 and has had them at the highest levels of the sport since he took over. That earns a coach some extra years.

✅ 2024 NBA Champion

✅ Youngest coach to win The Finals since Bill Russell

✅ Four-time Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

✅ 215-81 overall record (.726)

✅ Averaging over 60 wins a season



Joe Cool is here to stay 😎 pic.twitter.com/sSN9UegAkF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 8, 2025

“We are very excited that Joe has agreed to extend with the Celtics,” Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens said in a statement. “He understands the job and has a passion for the Celtics that is only rivaled by our most die-hard fans. He’s worked hard and accomplished amazing things in his first three years as a head coach — including averaging over 60 wins per season and winning the 2024 NBA Championship. Joe is a gifted leader who brings a consistent commitment to learning, improving, and maximizing each day we get to compete for the Boston Celtics.”

The extension ends the speculation in Boston about his contract heading into a season where Mazzulla is likely to hear more criticism from fans and media than in the past. This is going to be a gap year for the Celtics, who will not be a bad team, led by Jaylen Brown, but will not be title contenders without Jayson Tatum (torn Achilles expected to keep him out most, if not all, of next season) as well as trading away Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis. This is no longer a deep team, it looks more like a play-in team, even in a down Eastern Conference. The Celtics have a “no ceiling” mindset heading into this season, with the focus clearly on saving money now and then reloading for another title run in the 2026-27 season with a healthy Tatum.

We now know that Mazzulla will be coaching that team as they try to get back to the mountain top.