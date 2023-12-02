Boston’s Jayson Tatum unhappy after ejection against Philadelphia

Jayson Tatum already had one (arguably very soft) technical foul. Then, near the end of the third quarter against a shorthanded 76ers team, the Celtics star started arguing an offensive foul call and wouldn’t let up, enough so that it earned him a second technical foul and an ejection.

After the game Tatum said he wasn’t mad at the referees but didn’t see how what he said or did deserved a technical.

"I was extremely surprised... doesn't matter now."



“I was extremely surprised. I mean, you all saw what happened, might not know what I said, but I mean, I guess whatever I said doesn’t matter at this point. I don’t agree with that.... When they throw you out, they throw you out. Even if I was right, you know, they could go back and talk about it after the game. It’s not like we get that game back, I don’t get that time back. It’s unfortunate, but like I said, I can’t change what happened. Just how players compete and affect the game. The refs have an effect on the game. So they threw me out and right or wrong, it’s their word against ours. But I can’t get that time back.”

Crew chief Bill Kennedy spoke to a pool reporter after the game and said this of the ejection:

“Following a loose ball foul that was called on Jayson, Jayson continued to complain and was asked multiple times to head to his bench. He continued to complain about the foul called on the floor and overtly gestures toward the officials and was assessed a second technical foul.”

Kennedy added it was not Tatum’s language but his continued arguing that led to the ejection.

Tatum finished the night with 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists, but also seven turnovers.

Boston hung on for a 125-119 win over a Philadelphia team without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey or Nicolas Batum. Patrick Beverley stepped up with 26 points for the 76ers, while Derrick White scored 21 for the Celtics.

