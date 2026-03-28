Projected top-five pick Caleb Wilson announces he is entering NBA Draft

While the focus has been on the top draft picks still playing in the NCAA Tournament this weekend, another top-five pick announced he was going pro.

North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson declared for the NBA draft in an Instagram post.

Wilson, a 6'10" forward who can play inside or on the perimeter, has the potential to be special in the NBA, which is why he is considered a lock top-five pick come June (a lot of teams have him top four, league sources told NBC Sports). There are some teams that might take him ahead of a player like Cameron Boozer because of Wilson’s size, athleticism and potential.

The Atlanta native averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds a game on 57.8% shooting. What really caught the eye of scouts was his big games in big moments — he scored 24 against Kansas and outplayed Darryn Peterson, and had 23 against Duke, outplaying Cameron Boozer.

Wilson is a fantastic athlete and has great size for a wing, is powerful, and while he needs to develop his shot (25.9% from 3-point range this season the foundation is there for him to be a good shooter.

North Carolina was 19-5 with Wilson in the lineup, but he didn’t play after Feb. 10, when he suffered a fractured left hand. While recovering from that, he suffered a fractured right thumb. Those one-off injuries did not damage his draft stock, although it was not good for the Tar Heels, who exited in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Wilson is expected to be medically cleared to take part in the pre-draft process.

