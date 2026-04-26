Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo forced out of Game 4 with leg injuries

This is potentially devastating news for the Timberwolves.

Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo each had to leave Game 4 in Minnesota with first-half leg injuries, and neither will return to the game.

DiVincenzo has suffered a torn Achilles, reports Shams Charania of ESPN, which is what it appeared to be when it happened. That injury not only ends this season for him but also sidelines him for most, if not all, of next season. DiVincenzo averaged 14.3 points per game in the playoffs and was 11-of-22 from 3-point range through the first three games.

Edwards is still undergoing tests on his left knee injury, and no diagnosis has been made. He appeared to hyperextend his left knee after he went up to challenge a Cameron Johnson shot at the rim.

Anthony Edwards was helped to the locker room after an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/rMAHGMK1ie — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2026

Edwards had been playing through a case of what the team described as runner’s knee in his right leg, the opposite of the one injured on this play.

Edwards had played in 61 games this season — and did not qualify for postseason awards — due to a variety of injuries. He’d been healthy in the playoffs so far and was averaging 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists a game through the first three games of the series against Denver, leading Minnesota to a 2-1 series lead entering Saturday.