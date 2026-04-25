How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, Game 4: TV, live stream for Sunday’s NBA playoff game

This has been the most surprising series of the first round.

Rather than being about what it lacks — no Luka Doncic or Austin Reaves for the Lakers, Kevin Durant has played in just one of the three games — it has been about guys stepping up in the biggest moments... or not stepping up.

LeBron James has turned back the clock, taken on the role of the Lakers’ primary shot creator and scorer again, and has thrived. Marcus Smart has played like the Defensive Player of the Year version of himself from four years ago. Luke Kennard is showing everyone he is the best shooter in the NBA not named Curry, plus he can do more than just shoot. JJ Redick has silenced his coaching critics, and the Lakers’ role players are all being put in good positions and then stepping up.

It’s been the opposite in Houston, where, as a team, they are shooting under 40%, their offense just looks clunky, and a frustrated Ime Udoka is calling out his team.

Can the Rockets turn things around at home and extend their season? We’re going to find out.

See below for additional information on the Knicks-Hawks game and how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

How to watch Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 4:

When: Sunday, April 26

Where: Toyota Center, Houston

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Announcing team: Noah Eagle (play by play), Grant Hill (analyst), Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter)

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

Series: Lakers lead 3-0

What other games are on NBC and Peacock Sunday?

Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers (Game 4), 7 ET, NBC and Peacock

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets game preview

Losing Game 3 was a gut punch for Houston — back at home, they were up six with 28 seconds to play. Then a series of mistakes — two sloppy turnovers and Tari Eason fouling Marcus Smart on a 3-pointer — erased that lead and forced overtime. Where the Rockets lost.

“Horrendous mistakes,” was how a frustrated Rockets coach Ime Udoka described it postgame. “I don’t know if you want to say youth or scared of the moment, or whatever the case. You have a six-point lead with 20 or 30 seconds to go, get a rebound, you just have to hold the ball and get fouled.”

How will the Rockets respond to that ugly loss? Like a fighter who just gets mad after taking a punch, or will they fold? The answer to that question will not only impact whether there’s a Game 5 in this series, but it could also impact the Houston offseason.

Alperen Sengun leads the Rockets with 24 points and 11.7 rebounds a game, although he has had his struggles on both ends of the court. Amen Thompson is averaging 19.7 points per game, while Jabari Smith Jr. is adding 19.3.

There are a lot of things that have the Lakers holding a commanding 3-0 series lead, but the biggest is that to a man they have fully bought into their coach’s system, they are trusting one another and executing, and with that the role players are stepping up.

It also helps to have the timeless LeBron James. At age 41, the guy in the GOAT conversation is adding to his legacy in this series. With the Lakers’ two leading scorers and primary shot creators — Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves — out, LeBron has stepped up into that role and thrived. He’s averaging 25.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. He’s lifting everyone else up around him, and despite all the quality individual defenders the Rockets have, they have no answers for LeBron.

Luke Kennard is thriving at 21.3 points per game while shooting 52.9% from 3-point range, and Marcus Smart is adding 20.3 points and 8.3 assists a night.

One big question for Game 4 is health: Kevin Durant remains questionable with a left ankle sprain. He was listed as questionable up until the last minute before Game 3, when he was ruled out. For the Lakers, Austin Reaves also is listed as questionable, but it is less likely he returns for this game.

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Ludacris, NBC Sports team up for ‘It’s Time’ spot promoting NBA Playoffs return to NBC

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds, such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

