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LeBron James pass to Bronny James creates first father-to-son assist in NBA history

  
Published March 28, 2026 11:11 AM

Every time LeBron James steps on an NBA court he sets a new NBA record or hits a historical marker of some kind, but this one is going to be one he remembers.

With a second-quarter pass to Bronny James, LeBron and Bronny had the first father-to-son assist in NBA history.

With Marcus Smart out injured, JJ Redick has given Bronny a few regular rotation minutes against Indiana and Brooklyn this week. That means a few minutes playing alongside Dad.

“That’s two games back-to-back playing meaningful minutes and him, also, making another play…" LeBron said postgame, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN. “Definitely a cool moment for us and also for our family.”

LeBron finished with 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a game where the Lakers let the Nets hang around, then pulled away in the second half of the fourth quarter to win 116-99. That 3-pointer was Bronny’s one bucket of the night.

Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 41 points, but also picked up his 16th technical of the season, which will earn him an automatic one-game suspension (unless it is rescinded, as his last technical was).

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