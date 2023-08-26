Bronny James’ cardiac arrest due to congenital heart defect, full recovery expected

The cause of the cardiac arrest suffered by Bronny James — son of LeBron James — during a workout on the court at USC was a congenital heart defect, according to a statement released by a spokeswoman for the family.

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

There are a wide range of congenital heart defects and many are relatively mild and treatable.

Bronny, 18, was working out with teammates at USC on July 24 when he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was treated on site by medical staff in the building and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he spent three days. The night after he was released Bronny was photographed going out to dinner with his family, and the family also released a video of him playing the piano at home.

LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

Bronny — projected by many as a first-round pick next June should he choose to enter the NBA Draft — chose to attend USC, playing at the Galen Center just more than a mile away from where his father LeBron plays for the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Thursday, USC coach Andy Enfield spoke about Bronny to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

USC coach Andy Enfield to me today on Bronny James:



Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 24, 2023

What matters most is Bronny’s long-term health, and that appears to be on a positive track.