Bronny James’ cardiac arrest due to congenital heart defect, full recovery expected

  
Published August 25, 2023 08:29 PM
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Bronny James at Crypto.com Arena on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The cause of the cardiac arrest suffered by Bronny James — son of LeBron James — during a workout on the court at USC was a congenital heart defect, according to a statement released by a spokeswoman for the family.

Here is the statement released through the LeBron James Family Foundation, obtained by NBC Sports:

“After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James’ sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family’s request for privacy.”

There are a wide range of congenital heart defects and many are relatively mild and treatable.

Bronny, 18, was working out with teammates at USC on July 24 when he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was treated on site by medical staff in the building and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he spent three days. The night after he was released Bronny was photographed going out to dinner with his family, and the family also released a video of him playing the piano at home.

Bronny — projected by many as a first-round pick next June should he choose to enter the NBA Draft — chose to attend USC, playing at the Galen Center just more than a mile away from where his father LeBron plays for the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Thursday, USC coach Andy Enfield spoke about Bronny to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

What matters most is Bronny’s long-term health, and that appears to be on a positive track.

