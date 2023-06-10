 Skip navigation
Celtics’ Grant Williams undergoes hand surgery as he enters pivotal offseason

  
Published June 10, 2023 04:37 AM
Boston Celtics (102) Vs. Miami Heat (128) At Kaseya Center

Miami, FL - May 21: Boston Celtics PF Grant Williams chews on his mouthguard in the third quarter. The Miami Heat beat the Celtics, 128-102, in Game 3 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Boston Globe via Getty Images

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics forward Grant Williams had surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand and is expected to be sidelined from basketball activities for the next two months.

The team said that Williams, 24, will need 6-8 weeks to recover following the procedure.

Williams averaged career highs in minutes (25.9), points (8.1) and rebounds (4.6) during the regular season. But each of those numbers fell during the playoffs as he slipped in and out of the rotation.

He is a restricted free agent this summer with interest from teams around the league.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said last week that he thinks Williams got caught in a numbers’ situation regarding his reduced playing time this season.

“He is a good player who was on a really deep team,” Stevens said. “With the addition of (Malcolm) Brogdon last year it was going to require that guys that had gotten a little more opportunity weren’t going to get as much. That obviously hit a few of our players. … But everybody around the league knows Grant can add value to any team.”