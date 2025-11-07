 Skip navigation
De’Aaron Fox to make season debut for Spurs Saturday night vs. Pelicans

  
Published November 7, 2025 04:02 PM

After winning its first five games (for the first time in franchise history), San Antonio has dropped two straight — not so coincidentally just as Victor Wembanyama had two rather pedestrian games. The Suns and Lakers started being physical with him, denying him positions in the paint, and doubling him at times to get the ball out of his hands on the perimeter.

Watch those games and one couldn’t help but think, “this team could use De’Aaron Fox.” That wait is now over. Fox is set to return on Saturday when San Antonio takes on New Orleans in the second night of a back-to-back.

Fox had been out since before the start of training camp due to a right hamstring strain. San Antonio traded for him at the deadline last February, and in 17 games with his new team, he averaged 19.7 points and 6.8 assists a game, although expect those numbers to go up a little once paired with Wembanyama. The former All-Star was brought in to be the veteran, star guard paired with Wemby, with the hope that they would bring out the best in each other. However, the duo only got five games together last season due to Wembanyama’s shoulder blood clots. The two still have a lot of familiarizing to do.

Fox joins a promising backcourt with reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle (averaging 19.4 points, six rebounds and 5.7 assists a game this season) and No. 2 pick last June Dylan Harper (averaging 14 points a night off the bench, but currently out with a calf strain). The Spurs have started the season looking like a team ready to make a leap up the Western Conference standings this season, but they ultimately were going to need Fox back to do that.

Starting Saturday, they have got him.

