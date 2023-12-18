 Skip navigation
DeMarcus Cousins signs 10-day contract to play in Taiwan

  
Published December 18, 2023 01:10 PM
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA v Puerto Rico

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 7: DeMarcus Cousins attends the 2023 FIBA World Cup exhibition game between the Senior Men’s National Team and the Puerto Rican National Team on August 7, 2023 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

DeMarcus Cousins, who has been out of the NBA for more than a season, has signed a 10-day contract to play for the Taiwan Beer Leopards in the Taiwanese league.

The team has confirmed this on their Facebook page, it was first reported stateside by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“We’re confident that with [Cousins’s] all-around skills, he’ll bring a totally new chemistry to the Leopards,” the team’s CEO Johnny Chang said in a statement, via Focus Taiwan.

For clarification, while Taiwan Beer Leopards may be my new favorite team name in all of sports, the team is the Leopards and is sponsored by Taiwan Beer. This team — currently second in the Taiwanese league — is the same franchise Dwight Howard played for last season.

Cousins last appeared in the NBA at the end of the 2022 season, playing backup center for the Nuggets behind Nikola Jokic and doing a solid job (he averaged 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets). However, his injury history, reputation as a challenge for the coaching staff and front office (which Cousins says is in his past), and age (33) have limited his options in the NBA. He played briefly in Puerto Rico last season.

Cousins is a four-time All-Star, averaging 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds a game across 11 NBA seasons. He also won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in the Rio Olympics.

