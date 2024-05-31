 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_addholddrop_240522.jpg
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles: Same Game Parlay
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky embracing their share of WNBA spotlight behind rookie Angel Reese
Wander Franco
Wander Franco’s administrative leave extended through July 14 by MLB, players’ association

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mavseliminatewolves_240531.jpg
Finals between BOS-DAL riddled with storylines
nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_addholddrop_240522.jpg
Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles: Same Game Parlay
Angel Reese
Chicago Sky embracing their share of WNBA spotlight behind rookie Angel Reese
Wander Franco
Wander Franco’s administrative leave extended through July 14 by MLB, players’ association

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mavseliminatewolves_240531.jpg
Finals between BOS-DAL riddled with storylines
nbc_pft_commanders_240531.jpg
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
nbc_pft_londonsb_240531.jpg
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drew Gordon, former NBA player, dies in auto accident at age 33

  
Published May 31, 2024 11:19 AM
Delaware 87ers v Canton Charge

CANTON, OH - DECEMBER 13: Drew Gordon #32 of the Delaware 87ers during the game against the Canton Charge at the Canton Memorial Civic Center on December 13, 2014 in Canton, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Drew Gordon—the former UCLA and New Mexico star who played nine games with the Philadelphia 76ers, brother of the Denver Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon, and father of three—has died at the age of 33 due to an auto accident.

The tragic news was confirmed by his agent and the Denver Nuggets.

The accident occurred in Portland, Oregon, according to Andscape’s Marc Spears, but there are no other details.

The elder Gordon was a McDonald’s All-American at Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California, and went on to play his college ball at UCLA and New Mexico.

Professionally, the elder Gordon played nine games for the Philadelphia 76ers but also played in the G League and overseas in France, Italy, Russia, Japan, Ukraine, and Poland. He retired from the game in 2023 and was a regular at Nuggets games this past season.

Our thoughts are with the Gordon family and his friends.

Mentions
Aaron Gordon.png Aaron Gordon