Dwight Howard explains difference between LeBron, Kobe leadership styles

Dwight Howard is one of a handful of players who was a teammate of both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant (he also won a gold medal with both of them in the 2008 Beijing Olympics).

Howard recently appeared on the “My Expert Opinion” show and discussed the difference in leadership styles between LeBron and Kobe (hat tip to Austin Nivison at CBS Sports).

“LeBron almost acts like somebody from the southside in Georgia. We acted kinda like twins — joking, silly, having a good time. We’d get on the court, and we’re still gonna have a good time, but we’d dominate...

Consider this a reminder that there is no one way to lead, no one style that is the only path to success. Tim Duncan’s leadership style differs from Kobe’s and LeBron, and he has five rings to show for it. As a society we tend to love people obsessed with one thing to the point of excluding everything else — the “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” ideal — which works for some people. But not everyone. There are different ways to challenge others in a group and lead them. It’s not one size fits all.

Something Kobe and LeBron prove.

