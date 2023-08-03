 Skip navigation
Dwight Howard explains difference between LeBron, Kobe leadership styles

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 3, 2023 01:10 PM
2020 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers

ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 30: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers high five before the game against the Miami Heat during Game One of the NBA Finals on September 30, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Dwight Howard is one of a handful of players who was a teammate of both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant (he also won a gold medal with both of them in the 2008 Beijing Olympics).

Howard recently appeared on the “My Expert Opinion” show and discussed the difference in leadership styles between LeBron and Kobe (hat tip to Austin Nivison at CBS Sports).

“LeBron almost acts like somebody from the southside in Georgia. We acted kinda like twins — joking, silly, having a good time. We’d get on the court, and we’re still gonna have a good time, but we’d dominate...

Consider this a reminder that there is no one way to lead, no one style that is the only path to success. Tim Duncan’s leadership style differs from Kobe’s and LeBron, and he has five rings to show for it. As a society we tend to love people obsessed with one thing to the point of excluding everything else — the “Jiro Dreams of Sushi” ideal — which works for some people. But not everyone. There are different ways to challenge others in a group and lead them. It’s not one size fits all.

Something Kobe and LeBron prove.

