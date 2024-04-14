 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games - Day 9
Evy Leibfarth makes Paris team, hopes to be busiest U.S. female kayaker in Olympic history
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Eight
Tsitsipas sweeps aside Ruud to win Monte Carlo Masters for the third time

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tacticssession_240414.jpg
Crystal Palace ‘tactically dominated’ Liverpool
nbc_golf_ew_greenjacket_240414.jpg
Ever Wonder: The Green Jacket’s history
nbc_pl_update_240414.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool slip in title race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games - Day 9
Evy Leibfarth makes Paris team, hopes to be busiest U.S. female kayaker in Olympic history
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Eight
Tsitsipas sweeps aside Ruud to win Monte Carlo Masters for the third time

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tacticssession_240414.jpg
Crystal Palace ‘tactically dominated’ Liverpool
nbc_golf_ew_greenjacket_240414.jpg
Ever Wonder: The Green Jacket’s history
nbc_pl_update_240414.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool slip in title race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

East playoff matchups set: Knicks jump up to No. 2 seed with OT win against Bulls

  
Published April 14, 2024 04:20 PM
NBA: Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

Apr 14, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives past Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t pretty, but it wouldn’t be Knicks basketball if it was.

New York needed overtime to overcome their self-inflicted wounds — 21 turnovers and some poor clock management late — and the Chicago Bulls, but the Knicks did it with a combination of Jalen Brunson and hustle plays.

New York moved up to the No. 2 seed in the East with a 120-119 win over the Bulls, combined with the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks getting blown out by the Magic 113-88.

Let’s break it down (the dates and times for the playoff series have not yet been finalized).

Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchups

1. Boston Celtics vs. 8. Play-in team (Heat/76ers/Bulls/Hawks)
2. New York Knicks vs. 7. Play-in team (Heat/76ers)
3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Indiana Pacers
4. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 5. Orlando Magic

Eastern Conference Play-in games

Wednesday, April 17
• 7/8 Game: Miami at Philadelphia
• 9/10 Game: Atlanta at Chicago
Friday, April 19
• Winner of 9/10 at loser of 7/8

Some initial thoughts:
• The Knicks fought their way to the No. 2 seed and got rewarded with a very dangerous team, either the defending Eastern Conference champions or maybe the hottest team in the East, Joel Embiid and the 76ers.

• Boston likely ends up with the other team of Philadelphia and Miami (the one that loses the 7/8 game), and while the Celtics should win that’s a tough way to start.

• Orlando has a legitimate shot to beat a slumping Cavaliers team and advance.

• Bucks vs. Pacers is a clash of styles, but everything starts with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s health.

• Coach Nick Nurse said postgame Joel Embiid will be healthy and available to play on Wednesday.

• This is the Celtics conference to lose. Anything less than a trip to the Finals is a major disappointment after being the best team in the league all season.

Mentions
Jalen Brunson.png Jalen Brunson Joel Embiid.png Joel Embiid Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Philadelphia 76ers Primary Logo Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics